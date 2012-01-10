* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying
support. Prices hike in future also effect the market sedntiments.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 24,100-24,800 23,300-23,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,300-24,900 23,500-24,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 24,100-24,800 24,300-24,900
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 25,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750
General Foods 25,250
Gujarat Ambuja 24,850
Indian Rubber 24,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,000
Khaitan Agro Industries 25,000
Krishana Oil 24,800
Kriti Industries 25,350
Lakhmi Solvex 25,300
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,200
Prakash Solvex 24,750
Premier Proteins 25,050
Rama Phopsphates 25,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 68,700-68,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,300-18,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,150-18,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,250-18,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 16,800-16,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 16,900-16,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 374-375
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 377-378
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 379-380
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 365-366
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 367-368
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship