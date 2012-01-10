* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. Prices hike in future also effect the market sedntiments. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 24,100-24,800 23,300-23,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,300-24,900 23,500-24,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 24,100-24,800 24,300-24,900 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750 General Foods 25,250 Gujarat Ambuja 24,850 Indian Rubber 24,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries 25,000 Krishana Oil 24,800 Kriti Industries 25,350 Lakhmi Solvex 25,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,200 Prakash Solvex 24,750 Premier Proteins 25,050 Rama Phopsphates 25,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship