* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support
against poor selling while soy oil refined prices were weak on poor buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,100-24,800 24,100-24,800 23,300-23,950
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,300-24,900 23,500-24,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,700-25,350 24,700-25,350 24,000-24,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 600 24,100-24,800 24,300-24,900
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,600-69,700 68,700-68,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,300-18,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,150-18,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,250-18,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 16,800-16,850
Spot (48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 16,900-16,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 374-375
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 383-384 383-384 377-378
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 379-380
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 365-366
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 367-368
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship