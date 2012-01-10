* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling while soy oil refined prices were weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,100-24,800 24,100-24,800 23,300-23,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,300-24,900 23,500-24,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,700-25,350 24,700-25,350 24,000-24,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 24,100-24,800 24,300-24,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,600-69,700 68,700-68,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 16,800-16,850 Spot (48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 383-384 383-384 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship