* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 24,000-24,700 24,100-24,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,200-24,750 24,300-24,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 24,000-24,700 24,200-24,750 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,150 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,750 General Foods 25,100 Gujarat Ambuja 24,800 Indian Rubber 24,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,800 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,800 Krishana Oil 24,800 Kriti Industries 25,300 Lakhmi Solvex 25,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,750 Premier Proteins 25,200 Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,400-69,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship