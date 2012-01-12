* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling while soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,450 24,000-24,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,500 24,200-24,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 23,800-24,450 24,000-24,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 25,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700 General Foods 25,050 Gujarat Ambuja 24,750 Indian Rubber 24,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,050 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,800 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,400 Lakhmi Solvex 25,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,150 Prakash Solvex 24,650 Premier Proteins 25,100 Rama Phopsphates 25,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,050 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship