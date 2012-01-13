* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,450 23,800-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,500 24,000-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 23,800-24,450 24,000-24,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex 24,950 Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 25,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700 General Foods 24,950 Gujarat Ambuja 24,850 Indian Rubber 24,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,350 Lakhmi Solvex 25,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,650 Premier Proteins 25,100 Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,650 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,200-17,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,300-17,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship