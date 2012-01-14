* Almost all the manides of the Madhya Pradesh state including Indore mandi are closed today due to Makar Sankranti festival. Soybean processing units lowered their purchasing prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 23,800-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 24,000-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore --- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex 24,700 Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 24,800 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300 General Foods 24,700 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber 24,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 24,500 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,650 Prakash Solvex 24,250 Premier Proteins 24,700 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,200-18,250 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,050-18,100 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,150-18,200 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 17,000-17,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,800-16,850 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship