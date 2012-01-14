* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 23,800-24,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 24,000-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,200-25,000 24,200-25,000 24,500-25,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,200-18,250 18,200-18,250 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 17,000-17,050 Spot (48% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 372-373 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 375-376 375-376 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 377-378 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 363-364 363-364 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 365-366 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship