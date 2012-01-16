* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,800-24,400 24,000-24,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex 24,700 Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,850 Gujarat Ambuja 24,250 Indian Rubber 24,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,900 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,850 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,250 Lakhmi Solvex 25,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,900 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins 24,700 Rama Phopsphates 24,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,200-18,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,050-18,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,150-18,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,700-16,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,850 16,800-16,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 372-373 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 375-376 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 377-378 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 362-364 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 365-366 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship