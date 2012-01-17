ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened almost steady note on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 23,800-24,400 24,000-24,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 24,900 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300 General Foods 24,800 Gujarat Ambuja 24,100 Indian Rubber 24,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000 Krishana Oil 24,300 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,250 Premier Proteins 24,650 Rama Phopsphates 24,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,600 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.