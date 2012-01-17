* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened almost steady note on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 23,800-24,400 24,000-24,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 24,900 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300 General Foods 24,800 Gujarat Ambuja 24,100 Indian Rubber 24,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 24,000 Krishana Oil 24,300 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,250 Premier Proteins 24,650 Rama Phopsphates 24,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,600 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship