* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,000-24,900 24,000-24,900 24,250-25,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 650 23,800-24,400 24,000-24,450 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,600 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850 Spot (48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship