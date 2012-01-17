* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against limited
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450 24,000-24,450
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,000-24,900 24,000-24,900 24,250-25,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 650 23,800-24,400 24,000-24,450
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,600
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 18,300-18,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 18,150-18,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,250-18,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,800-16,850
Spot (48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,900-16,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 374-375
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 377-378
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 379-380
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 365-366
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 367-368
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship