* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on heavy selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,300 23,800-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,400 24,000-24,450 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 23,700-24,300 23,900-24,400 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,250 Ambika Solvex 24,450 Bajrang Extractions 23,900 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,700 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,100 General Foods 24,600 Gujarat Ambuja 24,200 Indian Rubber 23,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,600 Lakhmi Solvex 24,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,250 Prakash Solvex 24,100 Premier Proteins 24,500 Rama Phopsphates 24,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 67,600-67,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 361-362 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship