* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were recovered at closed on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,300 23,700-24,300 23,800-24,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,400 23,900-24,400 24,000-24,450 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,900-24,700 23,900-24,700 24,000-24,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 23,700-24,300 23,900-24,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500 67,600-67,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 16,600-16,650 Spot (48% protein) 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 370-371 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 361-362 361-362 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 363-364 363-364 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship