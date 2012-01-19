* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,700-24,000 23,900-24,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 650 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,300
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 23,750
Betul Oils 24,800
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,100
General Foods 24,600
Gujarat Ambuja 24,000
Indian Rubber 23,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 24,300
Kriti Industries 24,600
Lakhmi Solvex 24,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,500
Prakash Solvex 24,000
Premier Proteins 24,400
Rama Phopsphates 24,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,600-16,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,700-16,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship