* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,700-24,000 23,900-24,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,300 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 23,750 Betul Oils 24,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,100 General Foods 24,600 Gujarat Ambuja 24,000 Indian Rubber 23,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 24,300 Kriti Industries 24,600 Lakhmi Solvex 24,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,500 Prakash Solvex 24,000 Premier Proteins 24,400 Rama Phopsphates 24,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,600-16,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 365-366 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship