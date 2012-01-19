* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at lower
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,500-23,900 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,700-24,000 23,700-24,000 23,900-24,400
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 23,750-24,800 23,750-24,800 23,900-24,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 650 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,100-18,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,600-16,650
Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 16,700-16,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 370-371
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 373-374
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 375-376
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 361-362
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 363-364
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship