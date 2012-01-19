* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,500-23,900 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,700-24,000 23,700-24,000 23,900-24,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 23,750-24,800 23,750-24,800 23,900-24,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 650 23,500-23,900 23,700-24,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,300-18,350 18,300-18,350 18,100-18,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,800-16,850 16,800-16,850 16,600-16,650 Spot (48% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 16,700-16,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 370-371 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 377-378 377-378 373-374 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 375-376 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 365-366 365-366 361-362 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 367-368 363-364 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship