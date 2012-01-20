India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,500-23,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,700-24,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,900 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,050 Lakhmi Solvex 25,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,750 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,750 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: