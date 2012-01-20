* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,500-23,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,700-24,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,400 General Foods 24,900 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,600 Kriti Industries 25,050 Lakhmi Solvex 25,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,750 Prakash Solvex 24,400 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,750 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 16,800-16,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship