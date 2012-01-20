* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,400 23,700-24,400 23,500-23,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,700-24,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,400-25,050 24,400-25,050 23,750-24,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 23,700-24,400 23,900-24,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,300-63,400 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 63,600-63,700 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,300-18,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,150-18,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,250-18,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 16,800-16,850 Spot (48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 16,900-16,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 374-375 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 377-378 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 379-380 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 365-366 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 367-368 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship