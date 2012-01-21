* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,700-24,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 23,600-24,300 23,800-24,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,250 Betul Oils 24,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 24,600 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 24,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,300 General Foods 24,850 Gujarat Ambuja 24,300 Indian Rubber 24,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,450 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,500 Kriti Industries 24,900 Lakhmi Solvex 24,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 24,800 Prakash Solvex 24,300 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 24,900 Ruchi Soya Industries 24,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,000-67,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 17,000-17,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 367-368 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship