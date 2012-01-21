GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were recovered at closed on better buying support at lower prices while soy oil solvent prices were down further at closed on better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,600-24,300 23,600-24,300 23,700-24,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,800-24,400 23,800-24,400 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,100-24,900 24,100-24,900 24,400-25,050 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 23,600-24,300 23,700-24,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,500-63,600 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 67,000-67,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,900-16,950 16,900-16,950 17,000-17,050 Spot (48% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 376-377 376-377 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 367-368 367-368 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.