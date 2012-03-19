* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,400-28,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,500
Ambika Solvex 28,000
Bajrang Extractions 27,650
Betul Oils 27,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650
General Foods 28,450
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber 27,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 27,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 27,750
Kriti Industries 28,000
Lakhmi Solvex 28,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,100
Prakash Solvex 27,500
Premier Proteins 28,350
Rama Phopsphates 28,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 27,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,050-22,100 21,950-22,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,150-22,200 22,050-22,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,550-20,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,650-20,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-453 450-451
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 453-454
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 455-456
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 441-442
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 443-444
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship