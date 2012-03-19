* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,400-28,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,500 Ambika Solvex 28,000 Bajrang Extractions 27,650 Betul Oils 27,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650 General Foods 28,450 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 27,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,100 Prakash Solvex 27,500 Premier Proteins 28,350 Rama Phopsphates 28,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,050-22,100 21,950-22,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,150-22,200 22,050-22,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,550-20,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,650-20,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-453 450-451 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 453-454 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 455-456 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 441-442 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 443-444 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship