* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 27,650
Betul Oils 27,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650
General Foods 28,450
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber 27,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 27,700
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 27,750
Kriti Industries 28,000
Lakhmi Solvex 28,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,000
Prakash Solvex 27,500
Premier Proteins 28,350
Rama Phopsphates 28,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,800-66,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,700-69,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,050-22,100 22,050-22,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-453 452-453
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 455-456
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 457-458
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 445-446
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship