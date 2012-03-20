* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 27,650 Betul Oils 27,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650 General Foods 28,450 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 27,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,000 Prakash Solvex 27,500 Premier Proteins 28,350 Rama Phopsphates 28,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,700-69,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,050-22,100 22,050-22,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-453 452-453 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 455-456 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 457-458 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 445-446 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship