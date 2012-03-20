* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were recovered at closed on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 27,250-28,450 27,250-28,450 27,500-28,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 66,500-66,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 66,800-66,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,400-69,500 69,700-69,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1290 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,050-22,100 22,050-22,100 22,050-22,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700
Spot (48% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-453 452-453 452-453
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 455-456 455-456 455-456
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 457-458 457-458
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 443-444 443-444 443-444
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 445-446 445-446
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship