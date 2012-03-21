Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
Soy oil refined prices opened strong on better buying support against limited
selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,500
Ambika Solvex 28,000
Bajrang Extractions 27,650
Betul Oils 27,600
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650
General Foods 28,350
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber 27,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 27,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 28,000
Lakhmi Solvex 28,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,250
Prakash Solvex 27,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 28,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,600-69,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,900-21,950 22,200-22,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,750-21,800 22,050-22,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,850-21,900 22,150-22,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,650-20,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,450-20,500 20,750-20,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 446-447 452-453
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 455-456
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 457-458
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 443-444
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 439-440 445-446
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship