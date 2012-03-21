 Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices.  Soy oil refined prices opened strong on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,500 Ambika Solvex 28,000 Bajrang Extractions 27,650 Betul Oils 27,600 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650 General Foods 28,350 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 27,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,250 Prakash Solvex 27,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 28,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,600-69,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,900-21,950 22,200-22,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,750-21,800 22,050-22,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,850-21,900 22,150-22,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,650-20,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,450-20,500 20,750-20,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 446-447 452-453 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 455-456 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 457-458 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 443-444 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 439-440 445-446 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship