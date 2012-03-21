* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,250-28,350 27,250-28,350 27,250-28,450 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 27,000-27,700 27,200-27,750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,500-69,600 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,700-69,800 69,600-69,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1290 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,900-21,950 21,900-21,950 22,200-22,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 22,050-22,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,850-21,900 21,850-21,900 22,150-22,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,650-20,700 Spot (48% protein) 20,450-20,500 20,450-20,500 20,750-20,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 446-447 446-447 452-453 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 449-450 449-450 455-456 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 451-452 457-458 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 437-438 437-438 443-444 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 439-440 439-440 445-446 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship