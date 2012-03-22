Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 27,000-27,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,500
Ambika Solvex 28,100
Bajrang Extractions 27,750
Betul Oils 28,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,700
General Foods 28,500
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber 27,850
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 28,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 28,200
Lakhmi Solvex 28,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,500
Prakash Solvex 27,600
Premier Proteins 28,400
Rama Phopsphates 28,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,600-69,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,800-69,900
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,300-22,350 21,900-21,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,150-22,200 21,750-21,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,250-22,300 21,850-21,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,350-20,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,850-20,900 20,450-20,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 454-455 446-447
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 449-450
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 459-460 451-452
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 437-438
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 439-440
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship