 Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 27,000-27,700 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,500 Ambika Solvex 28,100 Bajrang Extractions 27,750 Betul Oils 28,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,700 General Foods 28,500 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 27,850 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 28,200 Lakhmi Solvex 28,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,500 Prakash Solvex 27,600 Premier Proteins 28,400 Rama Phopsphates 28,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,600-69,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,800-69,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,300-22,350 21,900-21,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,150-22,200 21,750-21,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,250-22,300 21,850-21,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,350-20,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,850-20,900 20,450-20,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 454-455 446-447 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 449-450 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 459-460 451-452 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 437-438 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 439-440 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship