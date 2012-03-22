-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 22 * Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 27,000-27,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,750 27,500-28,750 27,250-28,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 69,600-69,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,800-69,900 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1290 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,300-22,350 22,300-22,350 21,900-21,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200 21,750-21,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,250-22,300 22,250-22,300 21,850-21,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800 20,350-20,400 Spot (48% protein) 20,850-20,900 20,850-20,900 20,450-20,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 454-455 454-455 446-447 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 457-458 457-458 449-450 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 459-460 459-460 451-452 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 445-446 445-446 437-438 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 447-448 439-440 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship