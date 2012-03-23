* Indore mandi closed today due to Gudipadwa festival.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 27,000-27,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 27,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,800
General Foods 28,500
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber 28,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 28,700
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,000
Kriti Industries 28,210
Lakhmi Solvex 28,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,600
Prakash Solvex 28,000
Premier Proteins 28,500
Rama Phopsphates 28,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,600-69,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,300-22,350 22,300-22,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,250-22,300 22,250-22,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,850-20,900 20,850-20,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 454-455 454-455
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 457-458
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 459-460 459-460
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 445-446
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 447-448
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship