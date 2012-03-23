* Indore mandi closed today due to Gudipadwa festival. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 27,000-27,700 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 27,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 27,800 General Foods 28,500 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 28,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,000 Kriti Industries 28,210 Lakhmi Solvex 28,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,600 Prakash Solvex 28,000 Premier Proteins 28,500 Rama Phopsphates 28,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,600-69,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,800-69,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,300-22,350 22,300-22,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,150-22,200 22,150-22,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,250-22,300 22,250-22,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,850-20,900 20,850-20,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 454-455 454-455 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 457-458 457-458 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 459-460 459-460 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 445-446 445-446 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 447-448 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship