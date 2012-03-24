 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 27,700-28,350 27,000-27,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,900-28,400 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 27,700-28,350 27,900-28,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,250 Ambika Solvex 28,500 Bajrang Extractions 28,000 Betul Oils 28,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,200 General Foods 29,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 28,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,500 Lakhmi Solvex 28,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,600 Prakash Solvex 28,000 Premier Proteins 29,000 Rama Phopsphates 29,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 29,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,000-70,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,600-22,650 22,300-22,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,450-22,500 22,150-22,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,550-22,600 22,250-22,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,000-21,050 20,750-20,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 21,100-21,150 20,850-20,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 460-461 454-455 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 457-458 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 465-466 459-460 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 445-446 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 447-448 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship