Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying
support against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 27,700-28,350 27,000-27,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,900-28,400 27,200-27,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 60 27,700-28,350 27,900-28,400
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,250
Ambika Solvex 28,500
Bajrang Extractions 28,000
Betul Oils 28,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 28,200
General Foods 29,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 28,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 28,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,500
Kriti Industries 28,500
Lakhmi Solvex 28,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,600
Prakash Solvex 28,000
Premier Proteins 29,000
Rama Phopsphates 29,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 69,800-69,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,000-70,100
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1200-1270
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,600-22,650 22,300-22,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,450-22,500 22,150-22,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,550-22,600 22,250-22,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,000-21,050 20,750-20,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 21,100-21,150 20,850-20,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 460-461 454-455
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 457-458
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 465-466 459-460
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 445-446
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 447-448
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship