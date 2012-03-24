-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- March 24 * Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higer prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,700-28,350 27,700-28,350 27,000-27,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,900-28,400 27,900-28,400 27,200-27,750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 27,500-28,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 60 27,700-28,350 27,900-28,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,400-70,500 69,800-69,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,600-70,700 70,000-70,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,600-22,650 22,600-22,650 22,300-22,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,450-22,500 22,450-22,500 22,150-22,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,550-22,600 22,550-22,600 22,250-22,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,000-21,050 21,000-21,050 20,750-20,800 Spot (48% protein) 21,100-21,150 21,100-21,150 20,850-20,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 460-461 460-461 454-455 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 463-464 463-464 457-458 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 465-466 465-466 459-460 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 451-452 451-452 445-446 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 453-454 447-448 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship