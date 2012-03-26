* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 27,800-28,450 27,700-28,350 (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-28,500 27,900-28,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 27,800-28,450 28,000-28,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 28,500 Betul Oils 28,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,450 General Foods 29,200 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,600 Kriti Industries 28,600 Lakhmi Solvex 29,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 29,000 Prakash Solvex 28,300 Premier Proteins 29,050 Rama Phopsphates 29,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 29,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,400-70,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,700-22,750 22,600-22,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,550-22,600 22,450-22,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,650-22,700 22,550-22,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,100-21,150 21,000-21,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 21,200-21,250 21,100-21,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 462-463 460-461 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 465-466 463-464 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 467-468 465-466 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 451-452 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 453-454 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship