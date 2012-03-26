* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying
support against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,450 27,700-28,350
(Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-28,500 27,900-28,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 27,800-28,450 28,000-28,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 28,500
Betul Oils 28,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 28,450
General Foods 29,200
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,600
Kriti Industries 28,600
Lakhmi Solvex 29,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 29,000
Prakash Solvex 28,300
Premier Proteins 29,050
Rama Phopsphates 29,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,100-67,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,400-70,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,700-22,750 22,600-22,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,550-22,600 22,450-22,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,650-22,700 22,550-22,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,100-21,150 21,000-21,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 21,200-21,250 21,100-21,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 462-463 460-461
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 465-466 463-464
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 467-468 465-466
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 451-452
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 453-454
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship