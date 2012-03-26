* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
better selling at higher prices while soy oil solvent prices were up further at
closed on poor selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,450 27,800-28,450 27,700-28,350
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 27,900-28,400
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 28,300-29,200 28,300-29,200 28,000-29,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 27,800-28,450 28,000-28,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 67,100-67,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,700-70,800 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,900-71,000 70,400-70,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,700-22,750 22,700-22,750 22,600-22,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,550-22,600 22,550-22,600 22,450-22,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 22,650-22,700 22,650-22,700 22,550-22,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,100-21,150 21,100-21,150 21,000-21,050
Spot (48% protein) 21,200-21,250 21,200-21,250 21,100-21,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 462-463 462-463 460-461
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 465-466 465-466 463-464
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 467-468 467-468 465-466
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 453-454 453-454 451-452
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 455-456 453-454
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship