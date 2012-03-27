 Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 28,750 Betul Oils 28,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 29,300 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 28,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,750 Kriti Industries 28,900 Lakhmi Solvex 28,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 29,500 Prakash Solvex 28,350 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 29,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,300-67,400 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,100-23,150 22,700-22,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,950-23,000 22,550-22,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,050-23,100 22,650-22,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,500-21,550 21,100-21,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 21,600-21,650 21,200-21,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 470-471 462-463 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 473-474 465-466 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 467-468 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 461-462 453-454 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 455-456 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship