Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying
support against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 28,750
Betul Oils 28,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250
Divya Jyoti Industries --
General Foods 29,300
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 28,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,750
Kriti Industries 28,900
Lakhmi Solvex 28,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 29,500
Prakash Solvex 28,350
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,300-67,400 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,100-23,150 22,700-22,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,950-23,000 22,550-22,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,050-23,100 22,650-22,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,500-21,550 21,100-21,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 21,600-21,650 21,200-21,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 470-471 462-463
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 473-474 465-466
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 467-468
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 461-462 453-454
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 455-456
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship