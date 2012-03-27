* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were strong at closed on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,450
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 28,350-29,500 28,350-29,500 28,300-29,200
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,300-67,400 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,100-23,150 23,100-23,150 22,700-22,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,950-23,000 22,950-23,000 22,550-22,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,050-23,100 23,050-23,100 22,650-22,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 21,100-21,150
Spot (48% protein) 21,600-21,650 21,600-21,650 21,200-21,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 470-471 470-471 462-463
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 473-474 473-474 465-466
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 475-476 467-468
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 461-462 461-462 453-454
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 463-464 455-456
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship