* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were strong at closed on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 28,350-29,500 28,350-29,500 28,300-29,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,300-67,400 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,100-23,150 23,100-23,150 22,700-22,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 22,950-23,000 22,950-23,000 22,550-22,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,050-23,100 23,050-23,100 22,650-22,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 21,100-21,150 Spot (48% protein) 21,600-21,650 21,600-21,650 21,200-21,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 470-471 470-471 462-463 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 473-474 473-474 465-466 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 475-476 467-468 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 461-462 461-462 453-454 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 463-464 463-464 455-456 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship