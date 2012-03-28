* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 30 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 28,750 Betul Oils 28,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,600 General Foods 29,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 28,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,750 Kriti Industries 29,000 Lakhmi Solvex 29,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 29,500 Prakash Solvex 28,500 Premier Proteins 29,000 Rama Phopsphates 29,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 29,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,400-23,450 23,100-23,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,250-23,300 22,950-23,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,350-23,400 23,050-23,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 21,900-21,950 21,600-21,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 476-477 470-471 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 479-480 473-474 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 481-482 475-476 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 467-468 461-462 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 469-470 463-464 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship