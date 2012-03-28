* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550
(Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 30 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 28,750
Betul Oils 28,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 28,600
General Foods 29,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 28,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,750
Kriti Industries 29,000
Lakhmi Solvex 29,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 29,500
Prakash Solvex 28,500
Premier Proteins 29,000
Rama Phopsphates 29,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,400-23,450 23,100-23,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,250-23,300 22,950-23,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,350-23,400 23,050-23,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 21,900-21,950 21,600-21,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 476-477 470-471
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 479-480 473-474
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 481-482 475-476
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 467-468 461-462
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 469-470 463-464
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship