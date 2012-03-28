* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 28,350-29,700 28,500-29,700 28,350-29,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 30 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,400-23,450 23,400-23,450 23,100-23,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,250-23,300 23,250-23,300 22,950-23,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,350-23,400 23,350-23,400 23,050-23,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 22,500-22,550 Spot (48% protein) 21,900-21,950 21,900-21,950 21,600-21,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 476-477 476-477 470-471 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 479-480 479-480 473-474 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 481-482 481-482 475-476 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 467-468 467-468 461-462 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 469-470 469-470 463-464 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship