* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550 27,800-28,550
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600 28,000-28,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 28,350-29,700 28,500-29,700 28,350-29,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 30 27,800-28,550 28,000-28,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,600-70,700 70,700-70,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,400-23,450 23,400-23,450 23,100-23,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,250-23,300 23,250-23,300 22,950-23,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,350-23,400 23,350-23,400 23,050-23,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 22,500-22,550
Spot (48% protein) 21,900-21,950 21,900-21,950 21,600-21,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 476-477 476-477 470-471
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 479-480 479-480 473-474
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 481-482 481-482 475-476
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 467-468 467-468 461-462
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 469-470 469-470 463-464
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship