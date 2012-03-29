* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 28,000-28,650 28,000-28,650 27,800-28,550
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700 28,000-28,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 28,350-29,700 28,500-29,700 28,500-29,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 120 28,000-28,650 28,200-28,700
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 70,400-70,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 70,600-70,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650 23,400-23,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,450-23,500 23,450-23,500 23,250-23,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,550-23,600 23,550-23,600 23,350-23,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,000-22,050 22,000-22,050 22,800-22,850
Spot (48% protein) 22,100-22,150 22,100-22,150 21,900-21,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 480-481 480-481 476-477
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 483-484 483-484 479-480
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 485-486 485-486 481-482
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 471-472 471-472 467-468
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 473-474 473-474 469-470
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship