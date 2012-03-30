* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 28,100-28,750 28,000-28,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 28,300-28,800 28,200-28,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 28,100-28,750 28,300-28,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 29,000
Betul Oils 28,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,100
General Foods 29,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 29,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 29,050
Kriti Industries 29,000
Lakhmi Solvex 29,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 29,500
Prakash Solvex 29,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 29,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 29,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,100-70,200 70,200-70,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,700-23,750 23,600-23,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,550-23,600 23,450-23,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,650-23,700 23,550-23,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 482-483 480-481
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 485-486 483-484
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 485-486
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 473-474 471-472
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 473-474
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship