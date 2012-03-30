* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 28,100-28,750 28,000-28,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 28,300-28,800 28,200-28,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 28,100-28,750 28,300-28,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 29,000 Betul Oils 28,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 29,100 General Foods 29,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 29,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,050 Kriti Industries 29,000 Lakhmi Solvex 29,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 29,500 Prakash Solvex 29,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 29,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 29,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 29,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,100-70,200 70,200-70,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,700-23,750 23,600-23,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,550-23,600 23,450-23,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,650-23,700 23,550-23,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 482-483 480-481 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 485-486 483-484 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 485-486 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 473-474 471-472 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 473-474 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship