* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 28,100-28,750 28,100-28,750 28,000-28,650 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,300-28,800 28,300-28,800 28,200-28,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 28,100-28,750 28,300-28,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,700-66,800 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,000-67,100 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,700-23,750 23,700-23,750 23,600-23,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,550-23,600 23,550-23,600 23,450-23,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 23,650-23,700 23,650-23,700 23,550-23,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,100-22,150 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050 Spot (48% protein) 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 482-483 482-483 480-481 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 485-486 485-486 483-484 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 487-488 485-486 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 473-474 473-474 471-472 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 475-476 473-474 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship