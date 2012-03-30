* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 28,100-28,750 28,100-28,750 28,000-28,650
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,300-28,800 28,300-28,800 28,200-28,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 28,100-28,750 28,300-28,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,700-66,800 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,000-67,100 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 23,700-23,750 23,700-23,750 23,600-23,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 23,550-23,600 23,550-23,600 23,450-23,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 23,650-23,700 23,650-23,700 23,550-23,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,100-22,150 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050
Spot (48% protein) 22,200-22,250 22,200-22,250 22,100-22,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 482-483 482-483 480-481
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 485-486 485-486 483-484
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 487-488 485-486
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 473-474 473-474 471-472
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 475-476 475-476 473-474
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship