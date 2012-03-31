* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 28,500-29,250 28,100-28,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 28,700-29,300 28,300-28,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 28,500-27,250 28,700-29,300
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 29,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 29,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500
General Foods 30,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 29,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 29,250
Lakhmi Solvex 30,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,000
Prakash Solvex 29,250
Premier Proteins 29,800
Rama Phopsphates 29,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,200-70,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,300-24,350 23,700-23,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,150-24,200 23,550-23,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 24,250-24,300 23,650-23,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,700-22,750 22,100-22,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 22,900-22,850 22,200-22,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 494-495 482-483
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 497-498 485-486
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 499-500 487-488
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 485-486 473-474
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 475-476
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship