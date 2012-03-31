* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 28,500-29,250 28,100-28,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 28,700-29,300 28,300-28,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 28,500-27,250 28,700-29,300 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 29,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 29,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500 General Foods 30,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 29,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,250 Lakhmi Solvex 30,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,000 Prakash Solvex 29,250 Premier Proteins 29,800 Rama Phopsphates 29,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 30,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,200-70,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,300-24,350 23,700-23,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,150-24,200 23,550-23,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 24,250-24,300 23,650-23,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,700-22,750 22,100-22,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 22,900-22,850 22,200-22,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 494-495 482-483 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 497-498 485-486 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 499-500 487-488 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 485-486 473-474 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 475-476 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship