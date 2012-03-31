* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 28,500-29,250 28,500-29,250 28,100-28,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,700-29,300 28,700-29,300 28,300-28,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 29,000-30,250 29,000-30,250 28,500-29,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 28,500-29,250 28,700-29,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 70,200-70,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,300-24,350 24,300-24,350 23,700-23,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,150-24,200 24,150-24,200 23,550-23,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 24,250-24,300 24,250-24,300 23,650-23,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,700-22,750 22,700-22,750 22,100-22,150
Spot (48% protein) 22,800-22,850 22,800-22,850 22,200-22,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 494-495 494-495 482-483
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 497-498 497-498 485-486
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 499-500 499-500 487-488
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 485-486 485-486 473-474
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 487-488 475-476
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship