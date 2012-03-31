* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 28,500-29,250 28,500-29,250 28,100-28,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,700-29,300 28,700-29,300 28,300-28,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,250 29,000-30,250 28,500-29,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 28,500-29,250 28,700-29,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 70,200-70,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1210-1280 1210-1280 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,300-24,350 24,300-24,350 23,700-23,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,150-24,200 24,150-24,200 23,550-23,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 24,250-24,300 24,250-24,300 23,650-23,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,700-22,750 22,700-22,750 22,100-22,150 Spot (48% protein) 22,800-22,850 22,800-22,850 22,200-22,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 494-495 494-495 482-483 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 497-498 497-498 485-486 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 499-500 499-500 487-488 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 485-486 485-486 473-474 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 487-488 475-476 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship