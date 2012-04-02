* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 28,800-29,650 28,500-29,250 (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-29,700 28,700-29,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 28,800-29,650 29,000-29,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 29,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 29,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,000 General Foods 30,400 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 30,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 30,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,300 Prakash Solvex 30,000 Premier Proteins 30,000 Rama Phopsphates 30,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 30,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 67,200-67,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,400-71,500 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,600-71,700 70,900-71,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,400-24,450 24,300-24,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,250-24,300 24,150-24,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 24,350-24,400 24,250-24,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,800-22,850 22,700-22,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 22,900-22,950 22,800-22,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 496-497 494-495 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 499-500 497-498 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 499-500 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 487-488 485-486 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 489-490 487-488 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship