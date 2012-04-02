* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 28,800-29,650 28,800-29,650 28,500-29,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,000-29,700 29,000-29,700 28,700-29,300 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,400 29,000-30,400 29,000-30,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 28,800-29,650 29,000-29,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 68,100-68,200 67,200-67,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,400-68,500 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,400-71,500 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,600-71,700 70,900-71,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1210-1280 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 24,400-24,450 24,400-24,450 24,300-24,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,250-24,300 24,250-24,300 24,150-24,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 24,350-24,400 24,350-24,400 24,250-24,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 22,800-22,850 22,800-22,850 22,700-22,750 Spot (48% protein) 22,900-22,950 22,900-22,950 22,800-22,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 496-497 496-497 494-495 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 499-500 499-500 497-498 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 501-502 499-500 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 487-488 487-488 485-486 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 489-490 489-490 487-488 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship