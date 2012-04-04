* Indore mandi was closed today due to Mahavir Jayanti. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading activities. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 29,200-29,950 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 30,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250 General Foods 30,700 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber 30,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 30,250 Lakhmi Solvex 30,650 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,500 Prakash Solvex 30,300 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 30,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 30,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 30,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,750-24,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 24,850-24,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,300-23,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,400-23,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 506-507 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 509-510 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 511-512 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 497-498 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 499-500 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship