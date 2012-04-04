* Indore mandi was closed today due to Mahavir Jayanti.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading activities.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,200-29,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 30,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250
General Foods 30,700
Gujarat Ambuja 30,000
Indian Rubber 30,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 30,250
Lakhmi Solvex 30,650
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,500
Prakash Solvex 30,300
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 30,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 30,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 24,900-24,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,750-24,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 24,850-24,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,300-23,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,400-23,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 506-507
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 509-510
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 511-512
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 497-498
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 499-500
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship