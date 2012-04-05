* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading activities. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 29,200-29,950 29,400-30,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 30,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 30,200 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,400 General Foods 30,800 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,300 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 30,400 Lakhmi Solvex 31,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,700 Prakash Solvex 30,400 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 30,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 30,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 510-511 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 513-514 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 515-516 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 501-502 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 503-504 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship