* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited trading activities.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 29,200-29,950 29,400-30,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 30,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 30,200
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,400
General Foods 30,800
Gujarat Ambuja 30,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,300
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 30,400
Lakhmi Solvex 31,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,700
Prakash Solvex 30,400
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 30,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 510-511
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 513-514
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 515-516
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 501-502 501-502
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 503-504
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship