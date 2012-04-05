* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 30,000-31,000 30,000-31,000 30,000-30,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 29,200-29,950 29,400-30,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550 Spot (48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 510-511 510-511 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 513-514 513-514 513-514 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 515-516 515-516 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 501-502 501-502 501-502 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 503-504 503-504 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship