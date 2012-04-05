* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950 29,200-29,950
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 30,000-31,000 30,000-31,000 30,000-30,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 220 29,200-29,950 29,400-30,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200 71,100-71,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150 25,100-25,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000 24,950-25,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100 25,050-25,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550 23,500-23,550
Spot (48% protein) 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650 23,600-23,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 510-511 510-511 510-511
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 513-514 513-514 513-514
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 515-516 515-516 515-516
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 501-502 501-502 501-502
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 503-504 503-504 503-504
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship