 Indore mandi was closed today due to Hanuman Jayanti festival.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 29,200-29,950 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 30,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,800 General Foods 30,800 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber 30,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,000 Kriti Industries 30,400 Lakhmi Solvex 31,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,800 Prakash Solvex 30,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 30,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 30,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,900-68,000 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 70,900-71,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,100-71,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,600-25,650 25,100-25,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,450-25,500 24,950-25,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 25,550-25,600 25,050-25,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,000-24,050 23,500-23,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,100-24,150 23,600-23,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 520-521 510-511 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 513-514 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 525-526 515-516 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 511-512 501-502 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 503-504 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship