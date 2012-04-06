Indore mandi was closed today due to Hanuman Jayanti festival.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,200-29,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 30,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,800
General Foods 30,800
Gujarat Ambuja 30,000
Indian Rubber 30,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 30,000
Kriti Industries 30,400
Lakhmi Solvex 31,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,800
Prakash Solvex 30,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 30,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,900-68,000 67,600-67,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 70,900-71,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,100-71,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 25,600-25,650 25,100-25,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,450-25,500 24,950-25,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 25,550-25,600 25,050-25,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,000-24,050 23,500-23,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,100-24,150 23,600-23,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 520-521 510-511
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 513-514
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 525-526 515-516
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 511-512 501-502
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 513-514 503-504
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship