Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 29,700-30,400 29,200-29,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 29,900-30,500 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 29,700-30,400 29,900-30,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 30,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,900
General Foods 31,250
Gujarat Ambuja 30,500
Indian Rubber 31,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 31,000
Lakhmi Solvex 31,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,250
Prakash Solvex 30,900
Premier Proteins 31,250
Rama Phopsphates 31,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 30,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,200-71,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,100-26,150 25,600-25,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,950-26,000 25,450-25,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,050-26,100 25,550-25,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,500-24,550 24,000-24,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,600-24,650 24,100-24,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 530-531 520-521
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 523-524
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 525-526
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 521-522 511-512
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 513-514
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship