 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 29,700-30,400 29,200-29,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 29,900-30,500 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 29,700-30,400 29,900-30,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 30,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,900 General Foods 31,250 Gujarat Ambuja 30,500 Indian Rubber 31,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 31,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,250 Prakash Solvex 30,900 Premier Proteins 31,250 Rama Phopsphates 31,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 30,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,200-71,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,100-26,150 25,600-25,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,950-26,000 25,450-25,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,050-26,100 25,550-25,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,500-24,550 24,000-24,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,600-24,650 24,100-24,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 530-531 520-521 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 533-534 523-524 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 525-526 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 521-522 511-512 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 513-514 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship