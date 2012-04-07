* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 29,700-30,400 29,700-30,400 29,200-29,950 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,900-30,500 29,900-30,500 29,400-30,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,250 30,500-31,250 30,000-31,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 29,700-30,400 29,900-30,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,700-71,800 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,900-72,000 71,200-71,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,100-26,150 26,100-26,150 25,600-25,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,950-26,000 25,950-26,000 25,450-25,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,050-26,100 26,050-26,100 25,550-25,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,500-24,550 24,500-24,550 24,000-24,050 Spot (48% protein) 24,600-24,650 24,600-24,650 24,100-24,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 530-531 530-531 520-521 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 533-534 533-534 523-524 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 535-536 525-526 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 521-522 521-522 511-512 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 523-524 513-514 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship