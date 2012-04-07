* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 29,700-30,400 29,700-30,400 29,200-29,950
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,900-30,500 29,900-30,500 29,400-30,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 30,500-31,250 30,500-31,250 30,000-31,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 29,700-30,400 29,900-30,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 67,800-67,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 68,100-68,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 71,500-71,600 71,700-71,800 71,000-71,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,900-72,000 71,200-71,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1310 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,100-26,150 26,100-26,150 25,600-25,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 25,950-26,000 25,950-26,000 25,450-25,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,050-26,100 26,050-26,100 25,550-25,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,500-24,550 24,500-24,550 24,000-24,050
Spot (48% protein) 24,600-24,650 24,600-24,650 24,100-24,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 530-531 530-531 520-521
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 533-534 533-534 523-524
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 535-536 535-536 525-526
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 521-522 521-522 511-512
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 523-524 523-524 513-514
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship