* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were closed today due call
of strike to oppose food security bill.
* Edible oil Market also closed in support of call.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 30,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,400
General Foods 31,800
Gujarat Ambuja 30,500
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,350
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,800
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 31,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery Closed 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery Closed 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# Closed 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# Closed 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) Closed 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) Closed 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,100-26,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 25,950-26,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,050-26,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,500-24,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 24,600-24,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 530-531
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 533-534
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 535-536
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 521-522
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 523-524
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship