 All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today due call of strike to oppose food security bill.  Edible oil Market also closed in support of call.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 31,250 Betul Oils 31,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600 General Foods 31,850 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 31,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 31,600 Rama Phopsphates 32,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery Closed 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery Closed 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# Closed 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# Closed 71,700-71,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) Closed 1220-1290 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) Closed 1310 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,400-26,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 24,900-24,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 536-537 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 539-540 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 541-542 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 527-528 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 529-530 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship