All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi were remain closed today
due call of strike to oppose food security bill.
Edible oil Market also closed in support of call.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 31,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600
General Foods 31,850
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,000
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 31,600
Rama Phopsphates 32,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery Closed 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery Closed 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# Closed 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# Closed 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) Closed 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) Closed 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,400-26,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 24,900-24,950 24,900-24,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 536-537
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 539-540 539-540
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 541-542
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 527-528 527-528
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 529-530
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship