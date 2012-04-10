* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* closed.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 29,700-30,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 29,900-30,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 31,250-32,250 31,250-32,250 30,500-32,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery Closed Closed 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery Closed Closed 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# Closed Closed 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# Closed Closed 71,700-71,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) Closed Closed 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) Closed Closed 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 26,400-26,450 26,400-26,450 26,400-26,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850 24,800-24,850
Spot (48% protein) 24,900-24,950 24,900-24,950 24,900-24,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 536-537 536-537 536-537
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 539-540 539-540 539-540
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 541-542 541-542 541-542
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 527-528 527-528 527-528
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 529-530 529-530 529-530
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship